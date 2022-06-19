Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Lowered to $110.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $173.55.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $90.16 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $88.76 and a 52-week high of $197.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10.2% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 14.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 421,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,243,000 after buying an additional 51,980 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 34.8% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.2% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 66,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,894,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

