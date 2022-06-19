SmartMesh (SMT) Price Hits $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

SmartMesh (SMT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. One SmartMesh coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. SmartMesh has a market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $5,477.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005078 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,736.78 or 1.00124282 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002536 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00120690 BTC.

About SmartMesh

SMT is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 coins. The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io . SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

