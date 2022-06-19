Smartshare Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SSP)

Smartshare (SSP) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $97,268.37 and approximately $2,734.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005435 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00041827 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00010990 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000875 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

