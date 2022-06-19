Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Market Cap Reaches $18.73 Million

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 19th. Smooth Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $18.73 million and $29.54 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smooth Love Potion coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005078 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,736.78 or 1.00124282 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002536 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00120690 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Coin Profile

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 5,375,374,133 coins. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Smooth Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smooth Love Potion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smooth Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

