Snowball (SNOB) Market Cap Tops $98,387.48

Snowball (SNOB) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Snowball coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Snowball has traded down 33.2% against the US dollar. Snowball has a total market capitalization of $98,387.48 and approximately $748.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 50.8% against the dollar and now trades at $345.49 or 0.01777028 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005138 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00110465 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00094404 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00013451 BTC.

Snowball Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,681,171 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,114 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Buying and Selling Snowball

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Snowball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

