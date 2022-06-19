SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Acquires 298 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 71,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,821,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 2,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,018,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $211.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.80. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.97 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

