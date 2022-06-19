SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 175.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,120,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,602,000 after buying an additional 713,532 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,340,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,175.7% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 349,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 345,177 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,561,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,226,000 after purchasing an additional 246,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,533,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $319.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.10. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $313.66 and a 1-year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

