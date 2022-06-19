SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Cuts Stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,147 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARKG. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 290.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

ARKG opened at $29.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.09. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $94.14.

