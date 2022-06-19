SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $11.28 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 2.8% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned 0.05% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $11,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $113.21 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $111.53 and a 12-month high of $133.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.867 per share. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

