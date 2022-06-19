SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $229,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned about 0.14% of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 405.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF stock opened at $35.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.81. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $54.90.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

