SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 839,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after buying an additional 322,618 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,760,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,590,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,372,000 after acquiring an additional 186,505 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,819,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 287,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,183,000 after purchasing an additional 149,935 shares in the last quarter.

VOE opened at $126.30 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $124.80 and a one year high of $154.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.71.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

