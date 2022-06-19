SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Lowers Stock Position in AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned about 0.68% of AI Powered Equity ETF worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in AI Powered Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AIEQ opened at $30.00 on Friday. AI Powered Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.74 and a one year high of $44.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.46.

