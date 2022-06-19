SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,125 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Workday were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Workday by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,814,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,588,451,000 after buying an additional 840,799 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Workday by 12.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $977,574,000 after buying an additional 448,283 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Workday by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,554,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $697,814,000 after buying an additional 170,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $688,093,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Workday by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,504,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,151,000 after buying an additional 16,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WDAY. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Workday to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Workday from $238.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Workday from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.58.

In related news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,722 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,556,919.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,606 shares in the company, valued at $78,877,116.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 357,134 shares of company stock worth $74,313,908. 21.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $139.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.27 and a 1-year high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

