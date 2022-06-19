SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,980,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,677,000 after buying an additional 398,807 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,694,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,257,000 after acquiring an additional 242,571 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,061,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,810,000 after acquiring an additional 11,424 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 682,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,543,000 after purchasing an additional 27,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 654,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,586,000 after purchasing an additional 31,273 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $78.36 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $77.59 and a 1 year high of $106.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.89.

