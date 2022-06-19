Somerset Trust Co Invests $200,000 in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 339 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total transaction of $1,226,725.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,139,977.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TMO opened at $500.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $476.72 and a one year high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $548.31 and its 200-day moving average is $577.39.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.26%.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

