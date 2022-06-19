Somerset Trust Co Purchases 1,868 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Somerset Trust Co raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,554 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 47,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $1,756,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 228.8% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,514 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 11,491 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 37.6% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16.1% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VZ opened at $49.03 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $56.85. The firm has a market cap of $205.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

