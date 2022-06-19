SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by jvl associates llc

jvl associates llc decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 83.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,977 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 0.3% of jvl associates llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. jvl associates llc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 34.0% in the third quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 39,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,804,000 after acquiring an additional 32,546 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,803,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $171.27 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $160.68 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.23.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

