SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 34.0% during the third quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 39,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,553,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after purchasing an additional 32,546 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,803,000. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.42 on Friday, hitting $171.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,405,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,309,721. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $160.68 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.88 and a 200-day moving average of $174.23.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.