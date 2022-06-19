SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $67,794,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,303,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,253,000 after purchasing an additional 373,990 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 572.6% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 295,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,132,000 after purchasing an additional 251,413 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,991,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,564,000 after purchasing an additional 138,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,536,000 after purchasing an additional 131,844 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $114.07 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $113.22 and a 52 week high of $133.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.11.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

