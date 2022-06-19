Spence Asset Management Lowers Stock Position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Spence Asset Management cut its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF accounts for 0.4% of Spence Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $871,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,230,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 8,795 shares in the last quarter.

IPAY opened at $39.09 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a twelve month low of $37.91 and a twelve month high of $72.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.44.

