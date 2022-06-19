Spence Asset Management Sells 119,079 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Spence Asset Management reduced its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119,079 shares during the period. Virtu Financial accounts for approximately 2.9% of Spence Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Spence Asset Management owned approximately 0.16% of Virtu Financial worth $10,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 514,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,831,000 after buying an additional 15,871 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 82,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 40,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $867,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,705.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $1,462,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,500. Insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VIRT. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

Shares of VIRT opened at $23.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of -0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $38.63.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $522.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.93 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

