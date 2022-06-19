Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $124.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $101.00.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James raised Spotify Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $201.75.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

NYSE SPOT opened at $99.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.82 and a beta of 1.79. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $89.03 and a fifty-two week high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.50. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 344.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 136.5% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at about $3,295,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 103.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 251,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,009,000 after purchasing an additional 88,095 shares in the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spotify Technology (Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.