Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $124.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $101.00.
SPOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James raised Spotify Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $201.75.
NYSE SPOT opened at $99.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.82 and a beta of 1.79. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $89.03 and a fifty-two week high of $305.60.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 344.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 136.5% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at about $3,295,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 103.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 251,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,009,000 after purchasing an additional 88,095 shares in the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Spotify Technology (Get Rating)
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spotify Technology (SPOT)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.