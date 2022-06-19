Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.07.

Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. Sprinklr has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $26.50. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a PE ratio of -18.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.62.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 21.64% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $144.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.96 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $37,355.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corporate Investors Ix Lt H&F purchased 9,448,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $139,735,993.95. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,861,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,641,673.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,131,999 shares of company stock valued at $16,612,488. 43.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 12 West Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 5,820,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517,844 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 231.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,637,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238,186 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 185.6% during the first quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,564,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966,155 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 180.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,701 shares during the period. Finally, EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth $17,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

