Square (NYSE:SQ) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. CLSA began coverage on Square in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Square from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Square from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Square presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $189.83.

Square stock opened at $58.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.20. The company has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -390.04 and a beta of 2.38. Square has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Square had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $379,997.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $17,221,955.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $2,488,062.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 433,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,047,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,395 shares of company stock valued at $13,443,427 over the last 90 days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Square by 200.0% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Square during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Square by 2,100.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

