Squirrel Finance (NUTS) Market Cap Tops $25,959.73

Squirrel Finance (NUTS) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. In the last week, Squirrel Finance has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. Squirrel Finance has a market cap of $25,959.73 and $59.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Squirrel Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0536 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Squirrel Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005159 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,395.39 or 0.99881999 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005151 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00121417 BTC.

Squirrel Finance Profile

Squirrel Finance (CRYPTO:NUTS) is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 484,264 coins and its circulating supply is 484,155 coins. Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Squirrel Finance is squirrel.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

Squirrel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Squirrel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Squirrel Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Squirrel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Squirrel Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Squirrel Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.