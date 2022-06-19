Stably USD (USDS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $24,980.00

Stably USD (USDS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Stably USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005086 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Stably USD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Stably USD has a market capitalization of $480,382.62 and approximately $24,980.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stably USD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005102 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,626.28 or 1.00008311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005097 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00121680 BTC.

About Stably USD

Stably USD (USDS) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,432,244 coins and its circulating supply is 481,259 coins. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Stably USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stably USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stably USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.