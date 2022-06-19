State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $61.75 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $61.29 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

A number of research firms recently commented on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on State Street from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.75.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

