Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) versus Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Critical Review

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) and Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.0% of Stellantis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of Ferrari shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Stellantis and Ferrari’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellantis N/A N/A N/A Ferrari 19.46% 40.26% 12.75%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stellantis and Ferrari’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellantis $176.79 billion 0.23 $16.80 billion N/A N/A Ferrari $5.05 billion 6.44 $982.88 million $5.43 32.42

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than Ferrari.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Stellantis and Ferrari, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellantis 0 3 7 0 2.70 Ferrari 0 4 11 0 2.73

Stellantis presently has a consensus target price of $22.38, indicating a potential upside of 73.45%. Ferrari has a consensus target price of $249.90, indicating a potential upside of 41.96%. Given Stellantis’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Stellantis is more favorable than Ferrari.

Risk and Volatility

Stellantis has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ferrari has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ferrari beats Stellantis on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stellantis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, DS, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Maserati, Ram, Opel, Lancia, Vauxhall, Peugeot, Teksid, and Comau brand names. It sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and dealers. Stellantis N.V. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

Ferrari Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars. In addition, the company licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods; Ferrari World, a theme park in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates; and Ferrari Land Portaventura, a theme park in Europe. Further, it provides direct or indirect finance and leasing services to retail clients and dealers; manages racetracks, as well as owns and manages two museums in Maranello and Modena, Italy; and develops and sells a line of apparel and accessories through its monobrand stores. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total of 30 retail Ferrari stores, including 14 franchised stores and 16 owned stores. The company also sells its products through a network of 172 authorized dealers operating 191 points of sale worldwide, as well as through its website, store.ferrari.com. Ferrari N.V. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Maranello, Italy.

