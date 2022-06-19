Stifel Nicolaus Trims Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Target Price to $40.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Roblox from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Benchmark cut their target price on Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Roblox from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Roblox from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day moving average is $57.00. Roblox has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.70% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 839,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,484,902.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

