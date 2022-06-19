StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN AAMC opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 million, a PE ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.08. Altisource Asset Management has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $18.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAMC. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $507,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an asset management company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

