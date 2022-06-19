StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:CNCE opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.51.

Concert Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNCE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.07). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.48% and a negative net margin of 245.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Heek Christi Van purchased 10,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $49,998.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,842.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,007,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 79,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares during the last quarter. 51.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

