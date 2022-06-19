StockNews.com Lowers RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RCMT. B. Riley upped their price objective on RCM Technologies from $16.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet raised RCM Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on RCM Technologies from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

RCM Technologies stock opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $222.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.01. RCM Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

RCM Technologies ( NASDAQ:RCMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.96 million during the quarter. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 46.67% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RCM Technologies will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Genovese sold 27,813 shares of RCM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $515,374.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,975 shares in the company, valued at $629,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 1,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $30,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,474,526 shares in the company, valued at $29,490,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,956 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,745. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCMT. State Street Corp increased its position in RCM Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in RCM Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in RCM Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 31.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 192,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

About RCM Technologies (Get Rating)

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.