Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) and Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Critical Comparison

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) and Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stryve Foods and Benson Hill, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryve Foods 0 0 3 0 3.00 Benson Hill 0 1 3 0 2.75

Stryve Foods currently has a consensus price target of $6.33, indicating a potential upside of 539.73%. Benson Hill has a consensus price target of $7.25, indicating a potential upside of 104.23%. Given Stryve Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Stryve Foods is more favorable than Benson Hill.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.3% of Stryve Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of Benson Hill shares are held by institutional investors. 50.4% of Stryve Foods shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Benson Hill shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Stryve Foods and Benson Hill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryve Foods N/A -139.13% -76.03% Benson Hill N/A -26.30% -11.41%

Volatility and Risk

Stryve Foods has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benson Hill has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stryve Foods and Benson Hill’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stryve Foods $30.08 million 0.83 -$31.99 million ($1.56) -0.63 Benson Hill $147.21 million 4.95 -$126.25 million N/A N/A

Stryve Foods has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Benson Hill.

Summary

Benson Hill beats Stryve Foods on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stryve Foods

Stryve Foods, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, nutrition products, and carne seca products. The company distributes its products through retail channels, including grocery, club stores, and other retail outlets; and directly to consumers through its e-commerce websites, as well as directly to consumer through the Amazon platform. Stryve Foods, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Benson Hill

Benson Hill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products. The company's technology is applied in soybeans and yellow peas. It focuses on growing, packing, and selling fresh produce products to retail and food service customers. The company was formerly known as Benson Hill Biosystems, Inc. Benson Hill, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

