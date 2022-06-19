Substratum (SUB) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Substratum (SUB) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. One Substratum coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $230,010.71 and $2,237.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Substratum has traded down 33.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Substratum

Substratum is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Substratum Coin Trading

