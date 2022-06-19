Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America cut shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $36.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $55.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Surgery Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.00.

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $28.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.95 and its 200-day moving average is $48.17. Surgery Partners has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $69.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider George Goodwin sold 12,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $503,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 11,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $630,226.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,867,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,711 shares of company stock worth $3,624,971 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,884,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,039,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,029,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 1,099.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 413,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,498,000 after purchasing an additional 378,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,556,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,129,000 after purchasing an additional 376,600 shares during the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

