suterusu (SUTER) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $22,563.00

suterusu (SUTER) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One suterusu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. suterusu has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and $22,563.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, suterusu has traded 32.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005390 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18,558.55 or 0.99981795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002688 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00120825 BTC.

About suterusu

SUTER is a coin. Its launch date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

