Switcheo Price Hits $0.0134 on Major Exchanges (SWTH)

Switcheo (SWTH) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. During the last seven days, Switcheo has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. One Switcheo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Switcheo has a market capitalization of $22.07 million and $92,723.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 60.9% against the dollar and now trades at $348.94 or 0.01884840 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005394 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 63.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00126742 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00096797 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00014234 BTC.

Switcheo Profile

Switcheo’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,716,201,397 coins and its circulating supply is 1,650,438,975 coins. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo . The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

Buying and Selling Switcheo

