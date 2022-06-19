Swop (SWOP) Trading 12.6% Higher This Week

Swop (SWOP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 18th. In the last week, Swop has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. Swop has a market capitalization of $4.71 million and approximately $35,623.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swop coin can now be bought for $2.03 or 0.00011039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 69.7% against the dollar and now trades at $384.38 or 0.02086050 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005420 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 58% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00127364 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00095083 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00014411 BTC.

About Swop

Swop’s total supply is 2,367,645 coins and its circulating supply is 2,315,020 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi

