Sylo (SYLO) Trading Down 25.2% This Week

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Sylo coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sylo has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sylo has a total market cap of $7.67 million and $393,941.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000196 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000757 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000164 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sylo Coin Profile

Sylo is a coin. It launched on September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. Sylo’s official website is www.sylo.io . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

Sylo Coin Trading

