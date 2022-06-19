Syntropy Trading Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (NOIA)

Syntropy (NOIA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 19th. In the last week, Syntropy has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Syntropy has a market capitalization of $34.65 million and $161,000.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syntropy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0614 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Syntropy

NOIA is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 564,428,172 coins. The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet . Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling Syntropy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syntropy using one of the exchanges listed above.

