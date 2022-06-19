Syquant Capital Sas Acquires 774,229 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Syquant Capital Sas raised its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 1,630.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 821,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 774,229 shares during the quarter. Cerner accounts for about 39.4% of Syquant Capital Sas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Syquant Capital Sas owned about 0.28% of Cerner worth $76,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,636,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,987,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cerner in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.14.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CERN opened at $94.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $69.08 and a 52-week high of $95.40. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

