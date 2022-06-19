Syquant Capital Sas Boosts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Syquant Capital Sas raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 0.2% of Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings in Adobe were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $360.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $407.60 and its 200 day moving average is $472.33. The company has a market cap of $170.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $498.12.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

