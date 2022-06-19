Syquant Capital Sas Grows Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Syquant Capital Sas grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,333 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares during the period. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 88,288 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.16.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $120.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.00. The company has a market capitalization of $135.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $118.36 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

