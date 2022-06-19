T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 25,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 126,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $4,272,000. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $387,395,000. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

TROW opened at $106.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.39 and a 200-day moving average of $150.88. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.72 and a 1-year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TROW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

