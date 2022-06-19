Team Heretics Fan Token Price Down 8.8% Over Last Week (TH)

Team Heretics Fan Token (TH) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. One Team Heretics Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00002190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Team Heretics Fan Token has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Team Heretics Fan Token has a total market cap of $186,578.02 and approximately $56,276.00 worth of Team Heretics Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.55 or 0.01813820 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 42.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00117416 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00091091 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00013413 BTC.

Team Heretics Fan Token Profile

Team Heretics Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 432,137 coins. Team Heretics Fan Token’s official website is teamheretics.com . Team Heretics Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @teamheretics

