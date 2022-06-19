Telemus Capital LLC Boosts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,702 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QCOM stock opened at $120.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.00. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $118.36 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $135.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 30.71%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.16.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

