Telemus Capital LLC Buys 14,505 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,896 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,505 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TJX. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 7.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 558,985 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,882,000 after buying an additional 39,049 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,290 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,551,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 144,573 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,976,000 after buying an additional 17,580 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 30.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 123,422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 29,031 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies stock opened at $56.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.99 and a 200 day moving average of $65.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.05.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

