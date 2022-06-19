Telemus Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,998 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,471 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,613,745,000 after buying an additional 981,186 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 500,584 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $62,748,000 after purchasing an additional 38,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDT. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.55.

NYSE MDT opened at $88.22 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $86.95 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $118.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. Medtronic’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.56%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

