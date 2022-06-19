Telemus Capital LLC Has $12 Million Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 20,664 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises about 1.0% of Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $11,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock opened at $90.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.39 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.78.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $1.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,310,582.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone purchased 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and sold 669,650 shares worth $37,169,012. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BX. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

