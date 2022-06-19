Telemus Capital LLC Has $3.76 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $418,981,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,616,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,887 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,339,000 after buying an additional 1,273,322 shares during the period. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $132,733,000.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $89.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.79. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $88.53 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

